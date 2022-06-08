Advertisement

Reno man pleads guilty to receiving thousands of child porn images

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man will soon be sentenced after pleading guilty to receiving thousands of videos and images of minors, including children under the age of 12, engaging in sexually explicit acts.

25-year-old Ryan Thomas Eley was convicted of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography after entering a guilty plea on Monday. According to court documents and admissions Eley made in court, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded at least 12 CyberTips — pertaining to an IP address originating from Eley’s residence — to law enforcement. On August 4, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Eley’s residence and seized USB flash drives, an external hard drive, and a cell phone belonging to Eley. Law enforcement revealed that some of the images and videos found on his devices showed young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct with adults. In total, over 2,700 images and over 400 videos were recovered from Eley’s electronic devices.

Eley is scheduled for sentencing on September 6, 2022 where he will face up to 20 years in prison.

