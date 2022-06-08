Advertisement

Person of interest sought in trailhead vehicle burglaries

A person of interest in two vehicle burglaries that happened at Martis Valley Trailhead parking...
A person of interest in two vehicle burglaries that happened at Martis Valley Trailhead parking lot on June 4, 2022.(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a person of interest in two recent vehicle burglaries at a Truckee trailhead parking lot.

The burglaries happened June 4, 2022 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Martis Valley Trailhead.

Investigators said the suspect may have used a 9mm semi-automatic handgun to shoot out the window of one of the vehicles parked at the trailhead, where a single bullet casing was found.

The suspect(s) then used credit cards stolen from the vehicles in Truckee.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30′s with short brown hair. He appears to be about six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was seen on video surveillance wearing a gray hooded jacket, gray baseball cap, black t-shirt with jeans, and sunglasses.

If you have any information regarding this crime or the suspect, please contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station Investigations Unit at (530) 581-6320, option 7.

