Motorcyclist identified in fatal Elko County crash

A motorcyclist died in this May 31, 2022 crash on SR 228 near Jiggs.
A motorcyclist died in this May 31, 2022 crash on SR 228 near Jiggs.(Nevada State Police)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist who died after crashing on State Route 228 in Elko County has been identified.

The crash happened Tuesday, May 31, 2022 around 9:45 p.m.

Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division said 32-year-old Tina Walker was driving a red and black Honda motorcycle north on SR 228 near Jiggs when the motorcycle crossed over the center line, and went off the west side of the road.

Walker was thrown from the motorcycle and her helmet came off during the crash, investigators said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe impairment and speed are factors in this crash. Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.

