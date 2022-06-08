Lyon County to increase security after vandalism

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Lyon County has seen an increase in vandalism at its facilities and parks and will increase security, the county said Wednesday.

The county also asks people to report any vandalism or illegal activity on county property. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office dispatch is at 775-463-6620.

Damage includes:

Metal stalls were torn down at the Mark Twain ballfield restrooms and toilets were torn from the wall.

At the Yerington fairgrounds, building doors were kicked, and chairs, lattices, gates and locks were destroyed.

Libraries have been vandalized.

“Every case of vandalism is a cost to the taxpayer,” Lyon County said in a statement.

