Legends Bay Casino announces restaurants and dining options

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for more dining options in Sparks. Legends Bay Casino is taking shape at the Outlets at Legends. On Tuesday, it announced the restaurants and dining venues visitors can expect when it opens in late summer.

“The atmosphere is going to be fantastic,” says Court Cardinal, President of Olympia Gaming.

The casino will bring Duke’s Steak House to the Reno-Sparks area, which is already well established in Carson City. There will also be a 24-hour restaurant, the Craft 55 Bar, and a first-of-its-kind food truck dining hall.

“It will feature vintage food trucks that offer a variety of quick options,” says Cardinal. “You can get something from the Mexican truck, we have a ramen truck and we have a pizza truck. And then we also have a bandwagon truck and we’ll have live music on the weekends on our bandwagon truck.”

The property will be the first new casino built from the ground up in Northern Nevada in two decades. It will also feature more than 650 slot machines, table games and a Circa Sports sportsbook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.