Growing Up Reno: Emmy’s Flower Truck helps customers to make their own floral bouquets

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Emmy’s Flower Truck is a frequent vendor at outdoor fairs and events throughout Northern Nevada. Customers get build their own bouquets by selecting the flowers, greens and other plants that they want.

Owner, Emmy MacPherson, brought the truck to KOLO 8 to share floral arrangement tips with Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko.

To learn more about Emmy’s Flower Truck, click here. And support this local small business by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

