Fire crews responding to explosion in South Reno apartment complex

Reno Fire responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2022.
Reno Fire responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2022.(Reno Fire Dept.)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:52 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department and police are responding to a structure fire in the 8200 block of Offenhauser Drive. It was reported around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Reno Fire chief, the fire started from a reported explosion, and the unit of origin is completely destroyed. Crews were able to hold the flames to the unit of origin, but four other units are heavily damaged.

No injuries are reported.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on-scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

