Family First Chiropractic offers safety tips to avoid injuries as you pursue fitness goals this summer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people wait until summer when the weather is nice to get outside and start working on their fitness goals. After sedentary winter months, you may be wanting to attack those work-outs with lots of enthusiasm. However, you want to be wary of over-doing it.

Dr. Brandon Frankel with Family First Chiropractic said over-use injuries are the most common injuries he sees during the summer. He encourages his clients to abide by the four pillars of health: Move Well, Think Well, Eat Well and Recover Well.

