Advertisement

Drug squad arrests two in west Sparks

Jason Hertel, left, and Marielle Navalta.
Jason Hertel, left, and Marielle Navalta.(Washoe County Jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested two Sparks people on April 26 on drug and child endangerment charges.

Authorities stopped Jason Hertel and Marielle Navalta, both 25, in a vehicle near Sullivan Lane and Byrd Drive in west Sparks, RNU said Wednesday.

Hertel had a loaded gun, 6.1 ounches of fentanyl, 2 ounces of methamphetamine and what RNU said were a large number of Xanax pills.

There was also a 2-year-old child present who was removed. RNU said there was also evidence the two used fentanyl.

Hertel was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sales, high-level possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Navalta was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Both were charged with child endangerment.

The Sparks Police Department and its police dog unit also helped.

RNU is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sherriff’s Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada Counterdrug Program and Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
Person shot and killed at the Atlantis identified
Fourth and K streets in Sparks as police investigate a shooting.
17-year-old injured in shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby school
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick
Roberto Ramirez-Martinez and the scene of a fatal crash on East Golden Valley Drive.
Arrest in Golden Valley head-on crash that killed one

Latest News

Lyon County provided thee pictures of vandalism at its facilities.
Lyon County to increase security after vandalism
Handcuffs
17 lbs. of meth found hidden inside diaper box during traffic stop
A motorcyclist died in this May 31, 2022 crash on SR 228 near Jiggs.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal Elko County crash
A person of interest in two vehicle burglaries that happened at Martis Valley Trailhead parking...
Person of interest sought in trailhead vehicle burglaries