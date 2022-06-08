Drug squad arrests two in west Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested two Sparks people on April 26 on drug and child endangerment charges.

Authorities stopped Jason Hertel and Marielle Navalta, both 25, in a vehicle near Sullivan Lane and Byrd Drive in west Sparks, RNU said Wednesday.

Hertel had a loaded gun, 6.1 ounches of fentanyl, 2 ounces of methamphetamine and what RNU said were a large number of Xanax pills.

There was also a 2-year-old child present who was removed. RNU said there was also evidence the two used fentanyl.

Hertel was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sales, high-level possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Navalta was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Both were charged with child endangerment.

The Sparks Police Department and its police dog unit also helped.

RNU is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sherriff’s Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada Counterdrug Program and Homeland Security Investigations.

