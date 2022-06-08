Advertisement

Company makes bulletproof bookshelves to protect students during school shootings

The bookshelves from ProtectED Solutions are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar...
The bookshelves from ProtectED Solutions are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar along the back and sides.(WXIA via CNN Newsource)
By WXIA staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - A company out of Atlanta is making bulletproof bookcases designed to protect students during a school shooting.

The bookshelves are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar along the back and sides.

Not only is it bulletproof, but it could keep a gunman from getting into a classroom.

The CEO of ProtectED Solutions says once there’s a lockdown or an alert, it only takes a teacher or students a few seconds to pull it out from the wall, line it up, and lock it into place to blockade the classroom’s door.

The bookshelves are already being used in schools in New Jersey.

The shelves lock into place in front of classroom doors.
The shelves lock into place in front of classroom doors.(WXIA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
Person shot and killed at the Atlantis identified
Fourth and K streets in Sparks as police investigate a shooting.
17-year-old injured in shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby school
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick
Roberto Ramirez-Martinez and the scene of a fatal crash on East Golden Valley Drive.
Arrest in Golden Valley head-on crash that killed one

Latest News

Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house
Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected...
Voluntary recall issued for child allergy medication
Reno girl graduates from kindergarten three years after an accident that almost took her life.
Shaylie Edwards beats the odds