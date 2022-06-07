Advertisement

WCSD responds to claims of discrimination against kindergartners

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is responding to claims that three kindergartners were discriminated against at their graduation ceremony.

A parent told KOLO 8 News Now that three special needs kindergartners at Donner Springs Elementary were forced to be in a separate room, were not pictured in the class slide show and were not given their diplomas.

KOLO 8 News Now learned that concerned parents met with school officials Tuesday. The school district later released this statement:

“All kindergarten students from Donner Spring Elementary School participated in an end-of-year promotion ceremony and music program yesterday at the school. The school advises a few students were mistakenly not included in a video. Once it was brought to the school’s attention, the video was updated and provided to families.

“The staff at Donner Springs Elementary School will continue to welcome, support, and celebrate the gifts and talents of all students, and will strive to do better in the future.”

