RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The warm week continues with a high of 90 degrees expected on Tuesday. There will be light winds and some cloud coverage later in the evening. Wednesday will be similar, with a slight increase in temperatures coming on Thursday. Friday still has the potential to break a record, with a high of about 98 degrees. The current record sits at 96 degrees.

