Trails at Kings Canyon Trailhead restricted from dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dogs are now prohibited on the Waterfall Trail and the North Kings Loop at the Kings Canyon Trail System. This recent ban on dogs raised some questions in our area.

This restriction is all to protect Carson City’s drinking water. Public Works had an independent study done and made the recommendation to reduce the amount of pet and human waste. Experts shared dog waste has more nutrients which creates more algae growth in water.

The ban on dogs and including a bathroom at the base of the trail for humans will allow for fewer chemicals and filtration to be used in the water treatment process.

Kelly Hale is the Environmental Control Foreman for Carson City Public Works, she shared how dogs can impact the water system,

“Dogs also carry various bacteria and things anything from Giardia, Cryptosporidium, and E.coli. There are a lot of pathogens which means they make humans sick that are present in dog waste that is not present in wild animal waste,” Hale said.

Now wild animals inhabit the area, but their waste is much different in comparison to dogs,

Gregg Berggren is the Trails Coordinator for Carson City Parks, Recreation, And Open Space. He explained,

“In some cases, the wild animal waste can be beneficial for example there are some seeds that germinate much better if they’ve been through the intestines of a bear while dog waste and human waste come from a completely different diet,” Berggren said.

The Kings Canyon Trailhead has other paths that are open for dogs, and Carson City has over 100 miles of trails that you and your dog can still explore.

For more information on this change, click here.

