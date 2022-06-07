Sheriff’s program hopes to cut catalytic converter thefts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It can only take three minutes for a thief to steal a catalytic converter.

Surveillance video shows one robber in action as he works on a Toyota Prius parked in the driveway of an east Reno home in the spring of 2021.

He has never been caught.

One reason, it’s tough to connect a catalytic converter to the car and owner once it’s been removed.

Catalytic converter thefts are up 270% here in Washoe County since 2021. A Master Mechanic Owner Jeff Pheasant says for those left finding a replacement, it’s a very unpleasant experience.

“On some vehicles they will actually total the vehicle,” says Pheasant. “It devastates the person.”

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office may have found a way to cut the number of catalytic converter thefts in our area, and they need car owners’ participation to do it.

With the help of a donation from the Washoe County Honorary Deputies Association, the Sheriff’s Office can now put together a kit by printing out the vehicle’s VIN number on a sticker. That sticker can be placed on the vehicle’s catalytic converter, and then sprayed with a high heat bright spray paint.

Sargent Jeff McCaskill says what can happen next, if the thief continues to remove the identifiable catalytic converter.

“He takes it a to a scrap yard to get the money for it,” says Sargent McCaskill. “There is a good chance the scrap metal yard will contact law enforcement and let us know this person is in possession of a catalytic converter with this vehicle identification number on it. And we can do the appropriate process and prosecute the individual,” he says.

For those who can’t or don’t want to get under their car to stencil and paint their converter, there are mechanics who have signed up to do it at no charge.

Pheasant says in his case, make an appointment. Some car owners may want to so it sooner rather than later.

“A lot of times the thief knows the ones that bring in the most money from salvage so they will steal those,” he says of the most vulnerable cars.

Besides a Toyota Prius, catalytic converters from a one-ton gasoline powered trucks, Honda Elements, and RVs are the most popular with thieves.

For mechanic shops wanting to participate contact:

slbutler@washoecounty.gov

