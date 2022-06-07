Reno broadcasting pioneer Bob Carroll passes away

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The man who led Reno’s first television news operation passed away Monday. Bob Carroll started the news department at KOLO in 1961, two years after starting at the station as a staff announcer. For the next decade, Carroll was the face and voice of KOLO news.

Carroll later moved on to other broadcasting opportunities, including hosting “Music of America” on KUNR radio.

