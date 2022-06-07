Advertisement

Reno broadcasting pioneer Bob Carroll passes away

By Mike Watson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:31 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The man who led Reno’s first television news operation passed away Monday. Bob Carroll started the news department at KOLO in 1961, two years after starting at the station as a staff announcer. For the next decade, Carroll was the face and voice of KOLO news.

Carroll later moved on to other broadcasting opportunities, including hosting “Music of America” on KUNR radio.

