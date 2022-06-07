Public has plenty to say at S.H.A.R.E.S meeting about proposed sex-ed curriculum changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Big and blunt responses were heard Monday night, during a presentation and discussion of the proposed changes in the sexual education curriculum for fourth a fifth-grade students in the Washoe County School District (WCSD).

Coordinators of the Sexuality Health and Responsibility Education (S.H.A.R.E) committee say the current curriculum has not been updated since 2003.

During the public comment period at Monday’s meeting, many spoke on the proposed gender-neutral phrasing “body with a vulva” or “body with a penis,” used in the Understanding Our Bodies lesson.

“Teach the kids, reading, writing and math skills. They don’t need to know about anatomy at this age. This is inappropriate.”

“The curriculum follows very closely with federal sex ed standards and the state curriculum standards,” said Brook Maylath, parent and president of Transgender Allies Group.

“Who considers these people child predators?” said a parent while raising her hand.

“I don’t see where is going to make a difference body with a vulva, body with a penis, versus boy and girl. The child that’s still fluid or confused on what they are, it’s still going to be confused.”

“You know you overstepped your boundaries, you know what you’re doing is child abuse, you know you’re sexualizing our children.”

After hours of public comment, the committee voted to switch the phrasing to “boys or people with a penis and “girl or people with a vulva.

It is up to the teacher’s discretion to separate students into small groups or individually for lessons including body parts, sexual identity and orientation, and sexual health.

Other elements that got a lot of backlashes were the proposed graphics for the material, often described by parents as inappropriate and even pornographic.

According to survey results, 88.5% of 4th-grade parents opted into the curriculum, while 90.8% of fifth-grade parents opted in.

For those who opted out, their children won’t get these lessons, but some parents at the meeting said opting out won’t keep their children from hearing about this information from classmates.

The proposed curriculum now goes to the board meeting for approval.

To see the presentation, click here.

You can find the proposed curriculums here.

