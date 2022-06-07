Advertisement

Open for Business: Take your trash bins to the spa with new garbage can cleaning service in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A brand-new service is coming to Reno. The Bin Trash Spa is a trash and recycling bin cleaning service for residents in Reno and Sparks.

Morning Break got a first look at how this service works! Chief Bin Officer, Casey Dake, stopped by the KOLO 8 studio with the company’s custom truck to demonstrate how it works. The truck can lift two bins simultaneously into the truck, and completely power-wash and sanitize the bins with super-hot, 190-degree water. The bins will be completely cleaned, sanitized and deodorized.

For another look at how it works, watch this demonstration video.

To book your trash spa visit, click here. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

