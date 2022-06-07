Open for Business: Take your trash bins to the spa with new garbage can cleaning service in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A brand-new service is coming to Reno. The Bin Trash Spa is a trash and recycling bin cleaning service for residents in Reno and Sparks.

Morning Break got a first look at how this service works! Chief Bin Officer, Casey Dake, stopped by the KOLO 8 studio with the company’s custom truck to demonstrate how it works. The truck can lift two bins simultaneously into the truck, and completely power-wash and sanitize the bins with super-hot, 190-degree water. The bins will be completely cleaned, sanitized and deodorized.

For another look at how it works, watch this demonstration video.

