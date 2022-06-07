Advertisement

No lifeguard on duty

Deer Park Pool officially opens June 11, 2002. The City of Sparks says they have enough lifeguards for now.
Deer Park Pool officially opens June 11, 2002. The City of Sparks says they have enough lifeguards for now.(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 17-year-old Campbell Gibson heads down shore at the Sparks Marina to warn some young girls, the marina is not open yet for swimming.

That won’t happen until Saturday June 11th.

Even then the marina will only be open from Saturday to Wednesday every week. That’s because there aren’t enough lifeguards.

“I just don’t think there are enough people that are physically fit right now from COVID,” says Gibson about the shortage. “A lot of people didn’t have the opportunity. We ask a lot of our lifeguards to be able to swim a lot,” he says.

No question there is an endurance factor needed to become a lifeguard.

Before being hired, they will be asked to swim 12 labs in the pool. While that can be a hindrance. The guy responsible for hiring lifeguards in Sparks says there is something more basic that he’s not seeing.

“My honest opinion, I think it has to do with half of them, they can’t swim,” says Shawn Olson, City of Sparks Aquatics Specialist.

The lifeguard shortage isn’t just here in Northern Nevada, it’s happening all over the country.

Olson says he talks with his contemporaries all the time and they too are having trouble filling lifeguard positions throughout Northern Nevada.

The pay he says is competitive, it’s a chance to serve the community, and lifeguards do learn lifesaving skills that can be used in other places besides poolside.

Olson says both the Marina and Deer Park Pool open officially on Saturday June 11th. He has enough guards hired to keep the pool open seven days a week.

But in essence he says he’s treading water.

That’s because Olson doesn’t have enough guards should someone call in sick or leave for another job.

Like the outdoors, meeting people, and working in a relaxed atmosphere, this could be the ideal summer job. Swimming is a requirement, as is some endurance. If both requirements are met The City of Sparks has an offer.

So in need of lifeguards, the City of Sparks will train the applicant at no charge.

https://www.cityofsparks.us/search.php?q=lifeguard+job

