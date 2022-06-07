NDOT workers injured after getting hit by truck on U.S. 395 in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada Department of Transportation workers were injured Tuesday after getting hit by a truck on U.S. 395 in Carson City.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes north of Topsy Lane.

Trooper Charles Caster with Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division said a gray Ford F-150 was involved in the crash. He said both workers were males. They were conscious and alert but were taken to Renown, one by Care Flight and the other by ambulance.

The driver of the truck remained on scene.

Traffic is getting by slowly in the far left lane.

The crash remains under investigation.

#BREAKING Veh vs two NDOT workers (pedestrians) on US-395 N/B north of Topsy Ln. Unk ext. of injuries or cause of crash. Patients transported to area hospital for treatment. Traffic getting by in one lane. Avoid area if possible and use caution if in area. #BeSafeNevada. — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) June 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.