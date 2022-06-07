Advertisement

NDOT workers injured after getting hit by truck on U.S. 395 in Carson City

Nevada State Police
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada Department of Transportation workers were injured Tuesday after getting hit by a truck on U.S. 395 in Carson City.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes north of Topsy Lane.

Trooper Charles Caster with Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division said a gray Ford F-150 was involved in the crash. He said both workers were males. They were conscious and alert but were taken to Renown, one by Care Flight and the other by ambulance.

The driver of the truck remained on scene.

Traffic is getting by slowly in the far left lane.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

