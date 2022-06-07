Advertisement

Missing man found dead in Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park.
Death Valley National Park.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a Southern California man who had been missing since last month was found in a remote section of Death Valley National Park.

The National Park Service says 69-year-old John McCarry of Long Beach last contacted a family member by text message from the U.S. 395 community of Olancha, saying he was heading to the desert park.

McCarry’s vehicle was found by park rangers in Panamint Valley on May 31 and an air and ground search located his body about a quarter-mile away on June 1. His body was recovered with the assistance of the Inyo County coroner’s office. Foul play is not suspected.

