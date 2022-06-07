KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin brings Hawaii to Reno with spicy seared pineapple shrimp on coconut rice
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko recently returned from vacation in Hawaii. Now, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is bringing those island flavors to Reno with this original recipe: spicy seared pineapple shrimp on coconut rice. Aloha!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup shrimp
- 1/2 cup of Absurd marinade
- 1/2 pineapple (cut into thick rectangles)
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 jalapeno (diced)
- 1/4 cup of cream
- 1 1/2 T toasted sesame oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
- 1 T smoked chipotle
- 1/2 lemon
- 1 tangerine
- 1/2 tsp chili flakes
- tablespoon cilantro (chopped)
- 2 cups of Jasmine rice
- Coconut milk
Directions:
- Marinade shrimp in Absurd marinade overnight (if pressed for time, 30 minutes to two hours beforehand).
- Make 2 cups Jasmine rice substituting coconut milk for water then sauté in sesame oil.
- Sear pineapple pieces in garlic, oil, salt and pepper, and smoked chipotle. Remove from heat.
- In still hot pan, add garlic, jalapeno, and chili flakes.
- When garlic starts to brown, add shrimp.
- When shrimp is halfway done, add cream and juice from citrus.
- Plate rice, arrange pineapple and shrimp.
- Top with cream when thick.
- Sprinkle cilantro.
- ALOHA! It’s sure to be a hit at any summer party!
