Advertisement

KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin brings Hawaii to Reno with spicy seared pineapple shrimp on coconut rice

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko recently returned from vacation in Hawaii. Now, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is bringing those island flavors to Reno with this original recipe: spicy seared pineapple shrimp on coconut rice. Aloha!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup shrimp
  • 1/2 cup of Absurd marinade
  • 1/2 pineapple (cut into thick rectangles)
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1 jalapeno (diced)
  • 1/4 cup of cream
  • 1 1/2 T toasted sesame oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • 1 T smoked chipotle
  • 1/2 lemon
  • 1 tangerine
  • 1/2 tsp chili flakes
  • tablespoon cilantro (chopped)
  • 2 cups of Jasmine rice
  • Coconut milk

Directions:

  1. Marinade shrimp in Absurd marinade overnight (if pressed for time, 30 minutes to two hours beforehand).
  2. Make 2 cups Jasmine rice substituting coconut milk for water then sauté in sesame oil.
  3. Sear pineapple pieces in garlic, oil, salt and pepper, and smoked chipotle. Remove from heat.
  4. In still hot pan, add garlic, jalapeno, and chili flakes.
  5. When garlic starts to brown, add shrimp.
  6. When shrimp is halfway done, add cream and juice from citrus.
  7. Plate rice, arrange pineapple and shrimp.
  8. Top with cream when thick.
  9. Sprinkle cilantro.
  10. ALOHA! It’s sure to be a hit at any summer party!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
One dead in shooting at the Atlantis
Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Body found in vehicle identified as missing Sparks woman
Fourth and K streets in Sparks as police investigate a shooting.
17-year-old injured in shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby school
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick

Latest News

Person of interest wanted in connection with a shooting at City Hall.
Police release photo of person possibly connected to City Hall shooting
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
One dead in shooting at the Atlantis
The Bin Trash Spa
Open for Business: Take your trash bins to the spa with new garbage can cleaning service in Reno
KOLO 8 News Now
KOLO 8 experiencing technical issues