KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin brings Hawaii to Reno with spicy seared pineapple shrimp on coconut rice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko recently returned from vacation in Hawaii. Now, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is bringing those island flavors to Reno with this original recipe: spicy seared pineapple shrimp on coconut rice. Aloha!

Marinade shrimp in Absurd marinade overnight (if pressed for time, 30 minutes to two hours beforehand).

Make 2 cups Jasmine rice substituting coconut milk for water then sauté in sesame oil.

Sear pineapple pieces in garlic, oil, salt and pepper, and smoked chipotle. Remove from heat.

In still hot pan, add garlic, jalapeno, and chili flakes.

When garlic starts to brown, add shrimp.

When shrimp is halfway done, add cream and juice from citrus.

Plate rice, arrange pineapple and shrimp.

Top with cream when thick.

Sprinkle cilantro.