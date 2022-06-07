Advertisement

Driver crashes into Great Clips, two injured

The scene of a vehicle into Great Clips on S. Meadows Pkwy.
The scene of a vehicle into Great Clips on S. Meadows Pkwy.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Multiple agencies are responding to Great Clips in South Reno after a driver crashed through the front of the business.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. June 7, 2022 on S. Meadows Parkway.

The Reno Fire Department tells KOLO 8 News Now that a woman was pinned by the vehicle against the wall and a 9-year-old boy was caught underneath. Both were taken to a hospital with what authorities believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating, according to the Reno Police Department.

The area of the crash is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

