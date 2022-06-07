Home builders to remodel cottages at Step2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 30 years Step2 has been helping local women turn their lives around

“They’re not just learning about substance use disorder. They’re learning to break the cycle of addiction, said CEO Mari Hutchinson.

But making that happen, takes time

“We are bringing women and their children to our campus for a year or a year and a half while they receive treatment,” she added.

The homes that these women live in are two or three bedroom cottages, and many are in need of work, which is why Di Loreto Homes, Ryder Homes, and Toll Brothers will each remodel one of these cottages this year at no cost to Step2.

“This changes people’s lives,” said Caryn Pollock of Toll Brothers. “We are one of the largest home builders in northern Nevada so we want to do what we can to provide housing to our community.”

4 homes were remodeled last year with 3 more undergoing renovation over the next two months.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.