Aces’ Fletcher has been a catalyst since call-up from Amarillo

6-6-22
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Aces player Dominic Fletcher sat down with KOLO 8 News Now’s Kurt Schroeder to talk about the outfielder’s journey.

The recent call-up from Amarillo has been a great addition to the club hitting .345 with 20 hits, five doubles, a home run, and five RBI’s.

Fletcher starred at Arkansas before getting drafted with the 75th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

