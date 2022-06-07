Aces’ Fletcher has been a catalyst since call-up from Amarillo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Aces player Dominic Fletcher sat down with KOLO 8 News Now’s Kurt Schroeder to talk about the outfielder’s journey.

The recent call-up from Amarillo has been a great addition to the club hitting .345 with 20 hits, five doubles, a home run, and five RBI’s.

Fletcher starred at Arkansas before getting drafted with the 75th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.