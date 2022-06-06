Advertisement

Wolf Pack QB Nate Cox arrested for DUI

Nate Cox
Nate Cox(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack quarterback Nate Cox is facing charges of driving under the influence.

University of Nevada, Reno Police arrested Cox around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The Nevada Athletics Department released a statement about his arrest, saying “We are aware of the situation and are working to gather more information at this time.”

Cox is currently still listed on the Nevada football roster.

