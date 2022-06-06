Wolf Pack QB Nate Cox arrested for DUI

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack quarterback Nate Cox is facing charges of driving under the influence.

University of Nevada, Reno Police arrested Cox around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The Nevada Athletics Department released a statement about his arrest, saying “We are aware of the situation and are working to gather more information at this time.”

Cox is currently still listed on the Nevada football roster.

