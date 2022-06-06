WCRAS hosts free microchipping event for horses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Animal Services hosted its first ever microchipping event for horses on Sunday morning at Bartley Ranch, ahead of fire season.

“It’s a permanent source of identification, so if your horse gets out, if there’s a fire or a flood, or any kind of emergency where something happens and you don’t know what’s happened to your horse and it gets in with other horses or anything like that, we can use the microchip to get them back to their owners,” said Tammy Jennings, Assistant Director at WCRAS.

Last year alone, wildfires burned nearly 135,000 acres across the state.

“There are a lot of times in an emergency, we may not be able to the horses, or the owners may not be able to get the horses out, and fences have to be cut and they have to be let loose,” said Jennings.

With our area being prone to fires, Washoe County residents are encouraged to get their horses microchipped.

“With fire season as bad as its been, I always worry that if for some reason they [my horses] got out, or needed to be let loose or anything like that, I want them to be microchipped and identified. I am very grateful that the county put this on, and you know, that they were patient with these guys [my horses] who’ve been through rough times and did very well considering,” said Kerstin Lum, who just adopted three rescues 6 weeks ago.

To learn more about WCRAS and keep up with their events, click here.

