Two-car crash blocks traffic near Sand Harbor

Nevada State Police
By Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Traffic is blocked in both directions on State Route 28 near Sand Harbor following a two-car crash.

According to Nevada State Police, a truck and SUV collided around 8:45 A.M. in a construction zone. It’s unclear if there are any injuries, but tow trucks have been called to clear the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but traffic will be impacted while the crash is cleared.

