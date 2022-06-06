Advertisement

NV Energy to hold open house on Public Safety Outages

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to learn more about NV Energy’s Public Safety Outage Management program at a meeting in Reno on Tuesday.

The PSOM program was expanded last year to include parts of Reno.

When a PSOM event is activated, NV Energy will shut off power in areas seeing extreme fire risk to help prevent power lines, things that are blown into power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire.

An open house is planned for June 7, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority, Room A-3 and A-4 at 4001 S. Virginia Street in Reno. You can find parking at the north end, in Lot B off Peckham Lane.

