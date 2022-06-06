Advertisement

Nevada Democrats apply to host first-in-the-nation primary

Nevada election graphic
Nevada election graphic(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Democratic Party on Friday submitted its official application to the Democratic National Convention to host the first-in-the-nation Presidential Primary.

“The Nevada State Democratic Party is proud to see our state receive the consideration we rightly deserve,” the party said in a statement. “As one of the single most diverse and fastest-growing states in the country, presidential candidates will be hearing voices that truly represent the changing needs, values, and vision of Americans. Making Nevada the first-in-the-nation isn’t about making the right decision for Nevada, it’s about making the right decision for every voter in the country.”

The party submitted its bid to host back in May.

The first primary is considered an honor, drawing national attention in a presidential election year.

Last June, Governor Steve Sisolak signed a bill into law making Nevada the first state to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their leadoff spots.

New Hampshire responded by moving up its primary.

