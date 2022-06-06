Advertisement

Monday Motivations: Spiritual life coach shares how taking time for self-care improves mental health

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A little bit of self care can go a long way when it comes to healing your mental and physical health.

Leigh Hurst, a spiritual life coach at Purposeful Living Healing Center in Midtown, stopped by Morning Break to share simple and easy ways we can all slow down and focus on ourselves, even for just a few minutes every day, in order to improve our spiritual well-being.

Learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

