RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday kicks off a warming trend, with an expected high of 84 degrees. It’s expected to be in the high 80s and low 90s until Friday, which has the potential to break the record high which is 96 degrees. The weekend also has the potential to bring thunderstorms to our area along with winds which could pose an increased risk of fire danger.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.