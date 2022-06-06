Miss Nevada competition finds new home in South Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Miss Nevada organization announced Monday it is relocating to South Lake Tahoe after more than 10 years in Las Vegas.

The Miss Nevada & Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen Competition 2022 will take place at Bally’s June 30 and July 1.

“We are excited to have found a new home at Bally’s Lake Tahoe where we will crown the 73rd Miss Nevada and 17th Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen. We hope to bring the spirit of Miss America to Tahoe for many years to come,” said Co-Executive Director, Brooke Allen-Burnstein.

Miss Nevada Competition week will begin in Reno on Sunday, June 26 at Rancharrah with a Welcome Ceremony and the 3rd Annual Regional Fashion Show. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to introduce each of our incredible 23 Candidates in addition to our outgoing Titleholders, Miss Nevada 2021, Macie Renee Tuell and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen 2021, Isabella McGinnis,” said Co-Executive Director, Jillian Helget. “Each of the ladies will showcase a costume of their creation to showcase their Local Title and region of the state while Macie & Isabella will showcase sponsored outfits from Viper Apparel, Silk Diamond and State 36 Clothing as well as their own regional costumes!”

You can get tickets to the South Lake Tahoe competition by clicking here.

The Miss America organization recently celebrated its 100th Anniversary of providing scholarships for young women. The organization awards more than five million dollars in cash scholarships through national, state and local programs every year.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.