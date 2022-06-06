Advertisement

Man sets state record with Graysby Grouper catch

Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.
Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.(North Carolina Marine Fisheries)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina has set a state record when he caught a fish off of the North Carolina coast.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced that George Dale, of Wilmington, North Carolina, caught the Graysby Grouper (otherwise known as Cephalopholis cruentata) outside of Masonboro Inlet in about 100-feet-deep water on May 31.

The agency said Dale caught the fish with a heavy jigging rod and a Penn Slammer III reel, using cut bait on a floral carbon rig with an 80-pound braid. The grouper weighed two pounds and three ounces, WITN reports.

Division of Marine Fisheries staff says in order to establish a state record, a fisher must send an application to them that they then review. The fish must be exceptionally large for North Carolina waters and within a reasonable range of the world record, which was caught off Texas in 1998 and weighed two pounds and eight ounces.

For more information on the state records of fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
One dead in shooting at the Atlantis
Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Body found in vehicle identified as missing Sparks woman
Fourth and K streets in Sparks as police investigate a shooting.
17-year-old injured in shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby school
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks Monday, June 6, 2022, during the keynote presentation of Apple's...
Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software
Nevada election graphic
Nevada Democrats apply to host first-in-the-nation primary
Green waste from Carson High School will be composted in this greenhouse.
Carson City Greenhouse Project expands
Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization logo
Miss Nevada competition finds new home in South Lake Tahoe