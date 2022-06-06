Local cyclist aims to set world record while raising money for military families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cindy Norris realizes that she doesn’t need to smash the record to be in possession of it.

“I’m going to be 67 years old and about 40 days,” she explained. “The record is 67 years and 10 days so a win is a win.”

Next month she will begin a cross country journey on her bike. Once she completes the 4280 mile ride from Washington to Maine, she will be the oldest woman to have ever done it.

“Some days it’ll be 30 miles, some days it’ll be 80, and some days will be 100,” she said when asked about how long this would take.

Cindy’s husband Rick, a former green beret, will be driving along with her to help out, and knows how tough it will be.

“There are times when you have to ask yourself what we are doing this for,” he said. And for her I think that time will come on the great plains when there is no challenge other than keeping going.”

Norris says the record is great but that isn’t why she is doing this; the real goal is to help families of soldiers.

Special Operations Warrior Foundation provides education for the children of soldiers who were killed in action, and that is the organization she wants to help.

If you want to donate, just head to cycleforthekids.net.

This journey is set to start on July 7 with the goal of ending in Maine at the end of September.

