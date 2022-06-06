Las Vegas Valley temps to reach ‘high risk’ by end of week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Weather Service is advising that temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to reach “high risk” by the end of the week.

According to the weather service, with temperatures climbing significantly this week, heat will become “high risk for much of the population.” NWS added that it will be especially challenging for those who are “heat-sensitive, those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration and though consuming alcohol and/or drugs.”

Hot Week Ahead!

🥵🌡️☀️⚠️

Temperatures will gradually increase through the week, reaching dangerous levels going into the weekend.



⚠️ High "HeatRisk" means hydrate, avoid spending time outdoors, and check on elderly loved ones.#VegasWeather #NvWx pic.twitter.com/4XvmIQj3aW — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 5, 2022

The weather service notes that temperatures will go from Sunday’s high of 99 to 101 degrees Monday, 104 degrees on Tuesday, 106 on Wednesday, 105 on Thursday and 107 on Friday.

