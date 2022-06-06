Advertisement

Las Vegas Valley temps to reach ‘high risk’ by end of week

(WAFB)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:31 AM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Weather Service is advising that temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to reach “high risk” by the end of the week.

According to the weather service, with temperatures climbing significantly this week, heat will become “high risk for much of the population.” NWS added that it will be especially challenging for those who are “heat-sensitive, those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration and though consuming alcohol and/or drugs.”

The weather service notes that temperatures will go from Sunday’s high of 99 to 101 degrees Monday, 104 degrees on Tuesday, 106 on Wednesday, 105 on Thursday and 107 on Friday.

