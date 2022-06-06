Instagram launches Amber Alert feature

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AMBER Alerts have officially come to Instagram. Meta has partnered with The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children to bring alerts right to your Instagram feed.

With the number of people who are on social media platforms, this feature gives them an opportunity to become helpful in the emergency situation of a missing child. Whenever there is an alert in or around your area a picture will appear in your feed. The post will provide details of the child, what they were last seen in, and the car that they were in.

Meta shared every second counts. Direct tools will also be in the post to connect you with law enforcement.

Roya Winner is the Communications Manager for Social Impact at Meta, she shared,

“In helping get the word out, in helping people become as I mentioned earlier those everyday heroes... and so I think it’s just a really proud moment. We all hope of course this isn’t a necessary tool, but we know it is and to bring it to more people through Instagram we’ve heard again the power of having the photo of the child the description. It just empowers people with more information,” Winner said.

This new feature on Instagram allows the community to identify and save a child’s life.

