Fatal accident causes highway shut-down on westbound 80 near Patrick

Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police(Nevada State Police)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:50 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal car accident on westbound Interstate 80 near Patrick and Exit 28. According to Trooper Charles Caster, it happened around 7:30 Monday morning and involved two vehicles. One person is confirmed dead and was possibly ejected from their vehicle.

Troopers say to expect long delays and use an alternate route if possible due to the entire roadway being blocked. They say to move over for emergency vehicles as they come on to the scene.

