Fatal accident causes highway shut-down on westbound 80 near Patrick

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal car accident on westbound Interstate 80 near Patrick and Exit 28. According to Trooper Charles Caster, it happened around 7:30 Monday morning and involved two vehicles. One person is confirmed dead and was possibly ejected from their vehicle.

Troopers say to expect long delays and use an alternate route if possible due to the entire roadway being blocked. They say to move over for emergency vehicles as they come on to the scene.

#BREAKING Injury crash on IR-80 W/B in the area of Patrick (Exit 28). Troopers responding to scene. Unknown injuries at this time. Expect delays, use alternate route if possible. — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) June 6, 2022

