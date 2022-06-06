Advertisement

Canzone Homers and Plates Three in Reno’s 6-5 Walk-Off Thriller Against Tacoma

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A two-run ninth-inning rally powered the Reno Aces (29-25) past the Tacoma Rainiers (19-34) in a 6-5 win Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. The series finale victory extends Reno’s winning streak to three games.

Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth, the Aces began their rally with a walk from Juan Centeno and Seth Beer being plunked by a pitch to put runners on first and second with no outs. A clutch single from Braden Bishop loaded the bases and set the stage for Dominic Canzone. The Sagamore Hills, Ohio product lined a single to right that drove home two runs for the 6-5 win.

The Aces drew first blood in the second inning when Seth Beer scored on a groundout for a 1-0 lead.

After a leadoff triple from Jancarlos Cintron in the fifth, Dominic Fletcher plated the second baseman with a sacrifice fly to left and extended Reno’s lead to 2-0. In the next at-bat, Carson Kelly scored Reno’s third run of the game with a solo homer to deep right-center.

The power surge continued for the Aces in the sixth inning when Canzone sent a frozen rope into the Aces bullpen for a solo homer and the 4-1 lead over Tacoma.

Tommy Henry started the game for Reno and matched a personal best 7.2 innings of three-run ball on six hits and struck out five in a no-decision.

Edwin Uceta earned his third win of the season after tossing 1.1 innings of two-run ball in relief with three strikeouts.

After his 3-for-4 day, Cintron extended his hitting and multi-hit game streak to four. Carson Kelly also went 3-for-4 with a homer, an RBI and a run scored in his second MLB rehab game with the Aces.

Canzone ended the day with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with a homer, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. The right fielder has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games.

Aces Notables:

  • Dominic Canzone: 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R, SB
  • Carson Kelly (MLB Rehab): 3-for-4, 2B, HR, RBI, R.
  • Jancarlos Cintron: 3-for-4, 2B, 3B, R, BB, and extended hitting streak to four games.
  • Edwin Uceta: W, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 K’s.
  • Tommy Henry: ND, 7.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 5 K’s.

The Reno Aces will hit the road, head to California, and take on the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, for a six-game series starting Tuesday, May 7. The Aces return to action at Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Tuesday, June 14.  Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

