Builders Association of Northern Nevada and STEP2 prepare for 6th Annual BAC2Gether cottage renovation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the last six years, the Builders Association Charity has partnered with STEP2 to demolish and remodel 16 cottages on the STEP2 Lighthouse Campus. Each year, STEP2 selects a number of cottages needing improvements for the women and their families who live in them while seeking treatment for sobriety.

Tuesday, June 7 both organizations will kick off the 6th Annual BAC2Gether event to begin the refurbishment of three cottages. The Northern Nevada homebuilder community, including Di Loreto Homes, Ryder Homes and Toll Brothers, will be donating the services and materials to make-over the homes.

STEP2 CEO, Mari Hutchinson, and Ryder Homes vice president, Steve Thomsen, stopped by Morning Break to share the impact these projects have had on local families.

Tuesday’s kick-off event is at 10 a.m. at the STEP2 campus (3700 Safe Harbor Way, Reno).

Completion of the cottages is slated for late September 2022.

To learn more about the services provided by the non-profit STEP2, click here.

