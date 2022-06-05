Advertisement

Spanish Springs soccer player Ty Lake to play internationally

Team captain to compete for University of Gloucestershire in England
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A curious mind in kindergarten is now leading Spanish Springs soccer player Ty Lake halfway across the world, and it all started with his friend’s jersey.

“What sport does that belong to?” Lake recalled of the interaction he had with his childhood friend. “He said ‘soccer.’ I said ‘ok, I might try that.’”

Lake is done dipping his toes in the water. He’s all in. The passion, community, and global importance soccer has makes it his sport of choice.

As a senior he’s now looking to extend his soccer career after high school.

“I only thought there was a way for me to go D-I, D-II, D-III, NAIA, or JuCo,” he said.

Whenever Lake plays for his club team he finds out which college coaches will be in attendance at his games and contacts them. This time, it was the other way around.

“At one of my last tournaments I got hit up by these guys from the University of Gloucestershire and had no idea what that university was,” he said. “I find it’s an academy in England.”

Though not specific to England it’s no secret some of the best players come from and compete in Europe. The last non-European men’s national team to win a World Cup was Brazil in 2002. Lake’s favorite player, Lionel Messi, has played club ball in Europe for nearly 20 years.

“Being able to go over there and play but also experience something outside the U.S. and become well-rounded...as I’m growing up it’s better to do it now,” said Lake.

Lake hopes the environment, coaching, and talent around him will give him the best chance of accomplishing his goals.

“I want to be able to hit the professional level and keep up with my grind then become the best player I can be, if not better than what I think I can be,” Lake said of his goals.

