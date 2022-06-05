Advertisement

Reno police seek SUV, driver in hit-and-run

Hit-and-run graphic
Hit-and-run graphic(MGN online)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department is looking for the sports utility vehicle that left the scene of an east Reno crash that critically injured a pedestrian.

It happened Sunday at about 2:15 a.m. on East Fourth Street and Threlkel Street near where Fourth Street goes under Interstate 580.

First responders arrived to find a 43-year-old woman on the road. Police said she was walking south across Fourth Street outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Police believe she was hit by a a light-colored mid-size SUV going west on Fourth Street and they are trying to find the vehicle and the driver. The SUV should have right side damage.

Witnesses or anyone else with information is asked to call 775-334-2141.

The accident closed Fourth Street until about 7:15 a.m.

The Reno Police department would like to remind pedestrians to use sidewalks and crosswalks where they are provided.

