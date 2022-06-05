Golden Valley head-on crash seriously injures one
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after a head-on crash in GoldenValley, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. at East Golden valley Road and Spearhead Way.
There was only the driver in each vehicle involved, the sheriff’s office said.
One driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Initial investigation shows intoxication was a factor in the crash.
Part of Golden Valley Road was closed for an investigation until about 7:30 a.m.
