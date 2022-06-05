Deer Park Celebrates 80 years in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Deer Park has been in the community since 1942, getting its name because quite literally there were deer running around this area before it became the park you see present day. Saturday morning marks the 80th year anniversary celebration for the historic site.

“There are not many parks that have been around for 80 years in Sparks, this is actually the oldest park that we have here in town and it’s a special place you can come out and enjoy,” said Donald Abbott, a Sparks City Council member.

Renovated back in 2007, Deer Park Pool continues to be a staple in the community. During the event, guests enjoyed open swim for just $1, an ice cream truck, classic cars, and fun while learning about how to keep your skin safe while enjoying the summer sun.

“I love my job, I come in to serve the people, they come in for swim lessons or open swim and I love seeing the smile on their face when they’re swimming,” said Shawn Olson, Aquatics Specialist with the city of Sparks.

Summer swim season kicks off June 11th and runs through August 14th. To learn more about the park, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.