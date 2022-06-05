After hard landing, sheriff’s RAVEN helicopter hoisted to safety

COLD SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter had a hard landing June 2 about 8 miles north of Cold Springs and was hoisted to safety Sunday by a Nevada National Guard helicopter.

The Regional Aviation Enforcement Unit HH-1H Huey was doing training about 4 p.m. on June 4 near the Peterson Mountain range north of Cold Springs when it had a hard landing.

Thee were two pilots on board and no crew, the sheriff’s office said. There were no injuries

On Sunday, the Nevada Army National Guard used its CH-47 Chinook helicopter and returned to the RAVEN hanger at the Reno-Stead Airport.

