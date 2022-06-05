Advertisement

After hard landing, sheriff’s RAVEN helicopter hoisted to safety

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Regional Aviation Enforcement Unit HH-1H Huey (RAVEN) is...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Regional Aviation Enforcement Unit HH-1H Huey (RAVEN) is hoisted by a Nevada Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook after a hard landing.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLD SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter had a hard landing June 2 about 8 miles north of Cold Springs and was hoisted to safety Sunday by a Nevada National Guard helicopter.

The Regional Aviation Enforcement Unit HH-1H Huey was doing training about 4 p.m. on June 4 near the Peterson Mountain range north of Cold Springs when it had a hard landing.

Thee were two pilots on board and no crew, the sheriff’s office said. There were no injuries

On Sunday, the Nevada Army National Guard used its CH-47 Chinook helicopter and returned to the RAVEN hanger at the Reno-Stead Airport.

