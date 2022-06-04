One dead in shooting at the Atlantis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead following a shooting late Friday night at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort, the Reno Police Department said.

It happened at about 11 p.m. Police responded and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders began medical care and the man was taken to a hospital where he died.

It appears the victim knew the shooter. Police said there is no threat to the public. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the investigation is continuing but did not say if they have the shooter in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121 or they can call or text Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.