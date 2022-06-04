NEA chair tours art installations and organizations in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s art under the national spotlight, Friday afternoon.

Starting downtown and ending in midtown, the chair of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson toured some of the city’s major artistic attractions and organizations.

“When you go to a place there is a narrative that becomes available to you, as you see it, as you experience it and to have the visual cues about who lives here, what happened? What do people value?” said Dr. Jackson. “Which is kind of what happens through this kind of public artwork.”

The city of Reno is a recipient of a $500,000 American Rescue Plan grant from the NEA to support the recovery of local art organizations.

Dr. Jackson’s tour included the City Plaza and the Holland Project, one of the nonprofits receiving ARP funds.

“Obviously interested in what the endowment has been able to support but also so impressed with what the mayor here has been able to do and this is just evidence of wonderful, I think of it as a reclamation project, reclaiming space,” said Dr. Jackson.

“Being partners with her and the NEA will be a game-changer,” said Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve. “Because she understands cities and we see that sometimes, where it can become challenging if you don’t understand local government, placemaking and urban planning, things like that.”

Dr. Jackson became chair of the NEA in January of this year and has a background in urban planning. On Saturday, June 9, she will be speaking at the U.S Conference of Mayors during a meeting about tourism, arts, parks, entertainment and sports.

“What I’ll be addressing is the importance of the arts as a sector, but also at the intersection of other things like health, community development, transportation,” said Dr. Jackson.

During the June 8 council meeting, the city will give final approval on ARP grant awards.

Per the agenda item, these are the organizations:

Staff Report (For Possible Action): Resolution granting 36 Arts and Culture National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) American Rescue Plan (ARP) (KOLO)

The arts have been one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic. According to the Holland Project, they’re still playing catch up and will be using the funds to pay staff and take care of operations.

