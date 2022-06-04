National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and with the recent mass shootings around the country: Buffalo, NY, Uvalde, TX, Tulsa, OK, there are many thoughts and questions surrounding the topic.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is the first Friday of June, and is also known as “Wear Orange Day.”

Founded back in 2015 to honor survivors and victims of gun violence.

Friday morning, Governor Steve Sisolak took to his official Twitter page to announce that he has proclaimed June 3rd as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Nevada.

Noting in the Proclamation that Nevada has an average of 519 gun deaths a year, ranking the Silver State 16th in states with the highest gun deaths.

The proclaimation continues, ‘’...Protecting public safety in communities is among a legislators highest responsibility...’’

Other elected officials who took to their social media include Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Representative Susie Lee, both speaking out in favor of stricter gun laws.

Senator Cortez Masto also released a statement saying,

“Too many communities have been devastated by gun violence, including my home town of Las Vegas. We must pass commonsense background checks to keep people safe.”

All local GOP legislators, did not reply to requests for a statement.

