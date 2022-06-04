Massive Rock ‘N Reno Challenge has brought the best in senior softball for over 30 years

SPARKS Nev. (KOLO) - For over 30 years, the Rock ‘N Reno Challenge has brought thousands of the best senior softball players in the country to Northern Nevada for nine days of competitive play.

Over 3-thousand players among more than 200 teams play nearly 650 games over 9 days of play, with ages ranging from 50 to 85+.

Each year, the Rock ‘N Reno Challenge brings well over $10-million into our local economy.

KOLO8 News Now’s Mike Stefansson gives a behind-the-lens look at the Biggest Little Softball Tournament in the World.

