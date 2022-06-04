Martin’s Quality Start & Fletcher’s Four Hits Propels Aces to 8-3 Win Over Rainiers

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Behind a season-high 15 hits and a quality start from Corbin Martin, the Reno Aces (27-25) snapped their three-game losing skid with an 8-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (19-32) Friday night in front of 5,705 fans at Greater Nevada Field.

Dominic Fletcher (4-for-5, 2B, RBI, 3 R) recorded his second four-hit performance in an Aces uniform tonight against Tacoma. His last four-hit game was this past Sunday, May 29, at Oklahoma City (4-for-6, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R).

Trailing 2-1 in the third, the Aces’ offense erupted with a three-run inning highlighted by a two-run triple from Stone Garrett for the 4-2 lead. Grayson Greiner provided the lone longball for Reno in the fourth frame with a solo shot that cleared the videoboard in left field for a 5-2 lead.

With the bases loaded in the seventh, Drew Ellis put a stamp on the game with a bases-clearing double to left-center in the seventh inning, which extended Reno’s lead to 8-2. This season, Ellis is hitting .417 (10-for-24) in Friday games with seven extra-base hits, five RBI and two runs scored.

Martin took the bump for the Aces Friday and delivered a quality start against Tacoma. The Hempstead, Texas native earned his third win after tossing six innings of two-run ball on four hits and struck out four batters. This was the fifth quality start for Reno’s starting pitchers this season.

After Martin’s outing, the relief duo of Jacob Webb and Mitchell Stumpo muted Tacoma’s offense with two shutout innings, allowed no hits and registered three strikeouts.

Four other Aces recorded multi-hit efforts, including Jancarlos Cintron (3-for-5, R), Buddy Kennedy (2-for-5, R), Seth Beer (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB) and Ellis (2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI).

Kennedy has recorded three-straight multi-hit games after his 2-for-5 performance Friday and leads the team with 16 this season.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Fletcher: 4-for-5, 2B, RBI, 3 R.

Drew Ellis: 2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI, BB.

Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI.

Jancarlos Cintron: 3-for-5, R.

Corbin Martin: W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 K’s.

Jacob Webb: H, 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 3 K’s.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, through Sunday, June 5. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.