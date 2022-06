RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Late Night Swim returns to the Grand Sierra Resort on Friday and Saturday nights through the end of summer.

The parties are at the Infinity and Serenity Decks at the GSR pool.

DJs are scheduled to perform.

People must be 21 years old or older to enter. Entry fees start at $20. Doors open at 10 p.m.

